Captagon: Destroying 85 million amphetamine pills

A massive seizure of the drug Captagon in Italy has revealed the scale of illegal drug production in Syria.

It's the largest haul ever seized, with a street value of more than $1bn (£900m) and was followed by smaller drug raids across the Middle East, in what appears to be a coordinated effort against the lucrative narcotics trade likely run by the Syrian regime and its allies.

