Brexit fishing row: What is a fair deal?

Fishing rights have proved to be major stumbling block to finalising a trade deal between the UK and EU.

The EU wants to retain access rights to British fishing waters whereas the UK sees fishing as a sovereignty issue.

So is a fair deal possible? Lucy Hocking spoke to fishermen's representatives from both sides to find out what the issues were asking both what they thought would be fair deal.

She spoke to Barry Deas of the UK's National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations and Sean O'Donaghue of the Killybegs Fishermen's Organisation on BBC World News.

