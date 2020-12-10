Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in the Albanian capital, Tirana, on Wednesday after the police allegedly killed a man for breaking a coronavirus curfew. The demonstrators chanted at riot police and tore down Christmas trees and other decorations around the city. The officer accused of killing the 25-year-old man has been arrested and an investigation has been launched.

