Clinics in the Russian capital Moscow have begun giving jabs to people in high-risk groups, as Russia starts the rollout of its vaccination programme.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some 5,000 people had registered to be inoculated, using the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Developers say it is 95% effective and causes no major side effects, but it is still undergoing mass testing.

Seventy centres across the city of 13 million people are involved in the programme.

The BBC's Sarah Rainsford went to one central Moscow clinic.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.