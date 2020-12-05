Clinics in the Russian capital Moscow have begun giving jabs to people in high-risk groups, as Russia starts the rollout of its vaccination programme.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said some 5,000 people had registered to be inoculated, using the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Developers say it is 95% effective and causes no major side effects, but it is still undergoing mass testing.

Seventy centres across the city of 13 million people are involved in the programme.