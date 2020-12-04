Saint's statue flown over Italian town after annual procession cancelled

Firefighters in the central Italian town of Rieti have found a new way to put a saint on show, after the annual feast day procession was cancelled because of Covid-19. A statue of Saint Barbara was strapped to the side of the fire brigade helicopter so residents could see her from below. The 4 December Rieti feast normally attracts hundreds of visitors, including from neighbouring countries. Barbara is the patron saint of both firefighters and the town of Rieti.

