The case of three teenage girls accused of killing their father has sent shockwaves through Russia.

Krestina, Angelina and Maria Khachaturyan were arrested after their father died of multiple wounds, inflicted with a knife and a hammer. They said they’d suffered years of emotional and sexual abuse in his hands.

Opinion has been divided over whether the girls acted in self-defence or it was a murder.

The case has highlighted a major problem of domestic violence in Russia; according to the Interior Ministry up to 40% of all serious crimes are committed at home.

A film by Tatiana Ospennikova and Ekaterina Venediktova of BBC Russia.

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspirational women each year and shares their stories. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and use #BBC100Women.