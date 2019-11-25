Amazon has said it would postpone its annual ‘Black Friday’ discounts in France, under pressure from the government.

French bookshops, which have been badly hit by a second national lockdown, feared losing key pre-Christmas sales if the promotion went ahead as planned on Friday.

France’s finance minister said online giants had been the “only winners” from this crisis, which has sharpened deep-rooted conflicts over Amazon’s role in the French economy.

The iconic English-language bookshop in Paris, Shakespeare and co, once a hub for writers such as James Joyce, Ernest Hemingway and Simone de Beauvoir, has launched a plea for help.