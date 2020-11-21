When the Republic of Ireland went into coronavirus lockdown in March, musician Patrick Dexter began posting online videos of himself playing the cello.

Since then, the open-air recitals, shot outside his picturesque cottage in Mayo on the rural west coast, have been viewed millions of times.

Patrick has also received messages from people all over the world, including Irish expatriates yearning for their homeland during the pandemic.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken