There is a polarisation in societies throughout the world which needs to be addressed by tackling inequalities, Spain’s Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez has said.

“Insufficient social safety nets, taxation systems that are unfair, let's fix it, this is the most effective way to fight against populism, to fight against those that are exploiting it and dividing societies,” said Ms Gonzalez.

Europe needs to strengthen multilateralism by building partnerships, not walls around Europe, and a partnership with the US has a huge role to play in this, she explained.

