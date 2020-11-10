A Spanish charity which uses music to improve the lives of dementia patients has released a video of Alzheimer’s patient Marta Gonzalez, a former prima ballerina, who is transformed as she listens to Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake.

Ms Gonzalez, who spent her final days in a care home in Valencia, passed away in 2019, shortly after this video was filmed.

Credit: Spanish charity, Asociacion Musica para Despertar (Music Association for Awakening).