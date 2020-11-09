President Ilham Aliyev has said his forces are winning the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and said Armenia's "opportunities to compromise are shrinking".

Fighting has flared in the territory, which is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but governed by ethnic Armenians backed by the Armenian government.

The president said he saw no possibility of peace with the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan.

Since his interview with the BBC's Orla Guerin he has announced the capture of a key town in the disputed territory, although Armenia says fighting is ongoing.