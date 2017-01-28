A Jewish witness to the violent attacks carried out during Kristallnacht is sharing his experiences to help educate future generations.

On 9 November 1938 more than 1,000 synagogues were attacked in Germany and Austria. It was the outbreak of mass violence against Jews which was to end in their mass murder. It became known as Kristallnacht - 'The night of broken glass’.

To mark its anniversary, 96-year-old Jakob Sanger is working with Jroots, a charity that specialises in Holocaust education using accounts of survivors.

Video Journalist: Patrick Clahane