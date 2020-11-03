Maximilian Fischl was an eyewitness to the gun attack that killed four people in the Austrian capital, Vienna.

The gunman shot dead by police has been identified as a 20-year-old "Islamist terrorist" who was released early from jail in December.

Two men and two women died of their wounds after the gunman opened fire at six locations in the city centre on Monday evening.

Twenty-two people were wounded.

