Three people have died in a knife attack at a church in Nice, in what French President Emmanuel Macron described as an "Islamist terrorist attack".

One elderly victim was "virtually beheaded", officials said. Another woman and a man also died.

A male suspect was shot and detained.

Anti-terror prosecutors have opened an investigation into the attack and France has raised its national security alert to its highest level.

