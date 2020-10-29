At least three people have been killed in a knife attack near a Catholic church in Nice according to French police. The city's mayor has described it as an act of terrorism and called for all places of worship to be closed.

Witnesses said the attacker, who was shot and arrested, shouted 'God is greatest' in Arabic.

One of those who died was the church's caretaker. One elderly victim who had come to pray was "virtually beheaded".

France's national anti-terror prosecutors have opened a murder inquiry.

