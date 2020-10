A friend of the Kurdish-Iranian family who died when the boat they were travelling in sank has paid tribute to them.

Rasoul Iran-Nejad, 35, Shiva Mohammad Panahi, 35, Anita, nine, and Armin, six, died while crossing from France to the UK on Tuesday.

Their 15-month-old boy is still missing.

Friend Bilal, a refugee in Dunkirk, described baby Artin as "famous" amongst the migrant camp and that he was always a happy baby.