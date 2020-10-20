Samuel Paty was a model teacher who fulfilled the values of the republic and was fully deserving of France's highest award, the French Legion of Honour, France's education minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has said.

Mr Paty was beheaded last Friday after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his pupils.

Mr Blanquer confirmed that schoolchildren would continue to be taught the importance of freedom of expression.

He told Lucy Hockings on BBC World News: "Freedom of speech is the pillar of democracy and the pillar of the republic and we don't have to make a step behind in terms of freedom of speech," he told the BBC's Lucy Hockings.

A man named as 18-year-old Abdoulakh A was shot dead by police after killing.