A 73-year-old opposition figurehead in Belarus was again among dozens of women detained during a protest against embattled President Alexander Lukashenko.

Thousands of people rallied in Minsk on Saturday to call for the resignation of Mr Lukashenko, who they accused of rigging last month's presidential election.

Among the protesters was Nina Bahinskaya, a great-grandmother who has become an icon of the protest movement.

Video footage on social media showed a masked officer ripping a red and white flag out of her hands before bundling her into a van.

Ms Bahinskaya, who has been detained at previous anti-Lukashenko protests, was later released, local media reported.