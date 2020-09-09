Moria fire: 'I know how little people had before'

Fires have destroyed the Moria camp, an overcrowded facility on the island of Lesbos and Greece's largest migrant camp.

The fires have left the nearly 13,000 people living there without shelter. The camp was only designed to hold 3,000 people.

Europe Correspondent Jean Mackenzie spent time speaking to people at the camp just six months ago and reflects on her experiences there.

