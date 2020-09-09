A large fire has engulfed Greece's largest migrant camp, on the island of Lesbos. While the cause of the blaze is still unclear, strong winds fanned two separate wildfires elsewhere on the island.

Migrants living inside the camp were evacuated, and some were injured from exposure to smoke.

Police have blocked migrants from heading to the port town of Mytilene, and the refugee support group Stand by Me Lesvos said it was told some locals had attacked and prevented migrants from passing through a nearby village.

The overcrowded Moria facility is home to nearly 13,000 people, more than four times the number it can officially hold.