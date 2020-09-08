A detained Belarusian opposition leader, Maria Kolesnikova, tore up her passport and climbed through a car window to avoid expulsion to Ukraine, another activist has told the BBC.

Ivan Kravtsov was travelling in the same car, and said she that after leaving the vehicle, she "walked proudly to Belarusian territory" in actions he described as "heroic".

Speaking to the BBC’s Jonah Fisher, he said Ms Kolesnikova's whereabouts are now unknown.

