Almost 900,000 migrants arrived in Greece back in 2015, but the sympathy and welcome shown by some Greeks has now largely evaporated.

The government is determined not to allow the country to be seen as a gateway to Europe and is actively deterring new arrivals.

The numbers of people coming from Turkey into Greece over land and then through the Balkans towards Western Europe remain well below the exceptional levels seen five years ago, but they have begun to rise again.

The BBC's Lyse Doucet heard from people who had travelled from Afghanistan and Syria, in northern and southern Greece.