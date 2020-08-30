Migrants evacuated from crowded Banksy ship

Italy's Coastguard has evacuated 49 migrants from a rescue ship in the Mediterranean funded by the British artist Banksy after overcrowding on the ship left them unable to navigate.

The remaining 170 people on the boat were later transferred to a larger vessel, the SeaWatch4.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.