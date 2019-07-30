The Italian Coastguard has evacuated 49 migrants from a rescue ship in the Mediterranean, funded by the British artist Banksy, about 12 hours after it called for help.

The crew of the Louise Michel had said it was overloaded and could not navigate safely after rescuing 219 people in recent days.

The remaining migrants were later transferred to a larger vessel, the SeaWatch4.

The UN Refugee Agency says they, and other migrants and refugees rescued on the perilous crossing from north Africa to Europe, should be allowed to disembark safely.

According to UN data, 443 people have died or have gone missing attempting the journey so far in 2020.

Read more:UN urges help amid Banksy migrant ship plea