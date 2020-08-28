Five years ago, a Belgian teenager who had travelled to the war in Syria, became the key prosecution witness in the one of the biggest terror trials ever held in Europe.

Jejoen Bontinck, a Syria returnee, gave evidence against his former friends in the Islamist group Sharia4Belgium, who he claims brainwashed him.

Now 25, he’s trying to build a new life as a musician under the name Ready4Jerri.

He’s given his first interview since the trial to our Brussels correspondent Nick Beake.

Video produced by Xavier Vanpevenaege and Bruno Boelpaep