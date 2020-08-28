Jejoen Bontinck: I escaped a life of Islamic terror - now I rap about it
Five years ago, a Belgian teenager who had travelled to the war in Syria, became the key prosecution witness in the one of the biggest terror trials ever held in Europe.
Jejoen Bontinck, a Syria returnee, gave evidence against his former friends in the Islamist group Sharia4Belgium, who he claims brainwashed him.
Now 25, he’s trying to build a new life as a musician under the name Ready4Jerri.
He’s given his first interview since the trial to our Brussels correspondent Nick Beake.
Video produced by Xavier Vanpevenaege and Bruno Boelpaep
- Published
- 26 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News