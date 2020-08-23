Tens of thousands of people have taken part in a mass rally in Belarus, demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Recent protests have been met with a crackdown in which at least four people were killed, and demonstrators say they have been tortured in prisons.

Mr Lukashenko, who has been accused of rigging the recent election, has vowed to crush unrest and blamed the dissent on unnamed "foreign-backed revolutionaries".

