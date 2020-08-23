Opposition supporters in Belarus took to the streets again, two weeks after disputed elections. Huge crowds in the capital Minsk called for President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation.

The president - who blames the unrest on unnamed "foreign-backed revolutionaries" - remains defiant.

State media showed him arriving at his Minsk residence in a helicopter, wearing a flak jacket and carrying an assault rifle.

In the footage Mr Lukashenko can be heard telling riot police: "We will deal with them".