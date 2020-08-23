Belarus: Lukashenko leaves helicopter carrying assault rifle
Opposition supporters in Belarus took to the streets again, two weeks after disputed elections. Huge crowds in the capital Minsk called for President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation.
The president - who blames the unrest on unnamed "foreign-backed revolutionaries" - remains defiant.
State media showed him arriving at his Minsk residence in a helicopter, wearing a flak jacket and carrying an assault rifle.
In the footage Mr Lukashenko can be heard telling riot police: "We will deal with them".
- Published
- 16 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News