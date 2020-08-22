There have now been two weeks of strikes and protests since Belarus's hotly disputed elections. Hundreds of people have been arrested with many saying they were beaten in detention.

President Lukashenko, the man accused of rigging the vote, has pledged to stop the "unrest" and blamed foreign powers for his problems.

One of those detained is a Darina, 19, a law student who was observing the election in Minsk. She told her story to the BBC's Jonah Fisher.