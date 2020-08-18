Now I have the courage to say 'enough'

Video

Around the world, lockdowns have led to a rise in domestic violence. But in Turkey, rates of violence against women were alarmingly high even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, more than 470 women were killed by men they knew, according to campaigners.

Turkey’s ruling AK party has sparked controversy by talking of withdrawing from a treaty designed to protect women.

Produced by Zeynep Erdim and Olivia Lace-Evans

Filmed by Tim Facey