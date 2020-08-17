Belarus: Two leaders, two very different messages
Video

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko dismissed heckles by factory workers challenging his authority as anger mounted over his disputed re-election.

In contrast, opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya presented herself, in a video message, as reluctant but willing to lead the country.

