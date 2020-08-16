Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'Reckless scenes' at Dublin venue criticised
Ireland's health minister has condemned "reckless scenes" at a venue in Dublin where patrons appeared to breach social distancing regulations.
Footage from Berlin D2 on Saturday showed a man standing on the bar pouring alcohol into people's mouths.
Guidelines say people must sit at tables in such venues unless they are paying, leaving or going to the toilet.
Jay Bourke, a restaurateur who is involved with the venue, told RTÉ he was "not happy" with what had happened
16 Aug 2020
