Defiance at Belarus protester's funeral

Belarus election: Thousands pay respects at protester's funeral
Opposition supporters in Belarus have gathered for the funeral of a man who died during last week's demonstrations in the capital, Minsk.
Thousands of people waved flags, lit candles and laid flowers at the scene near the metro station where Alexander Taraikovsky died. Others held up pictures of injured protesters, while drivers joined in by honking their horns.
15 Aug 2020
