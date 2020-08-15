'He threatened to burn us alive'
Belarus election: 'He threatened to burn us alive'

Thousands of people have been arrested during anti-government protests in the aftermath of the disputed presidential election in Belarus.

Most of them were peaceful protestors and innocent bystanders.

The BBC spoke to some of the ex-detainees as they left detention centres.

Produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov & Will Vernon

  • 15 Aug 2020
