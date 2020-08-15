Media player
Belarus election: 'He threatened to burn us alive'
Thousands of people have been arrested during anti-government protests in the aftermath of the disputed presidential election in Belarus.
Most of them were peaceful protestors and innocent bystanders.
The BBC spoke to some of the ex-detainees as they left detention centres.
Produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov & Will Vernon
15 Aug 2020
