Coronavirus: 'Leaving The Netherlands one week early'
Thousands of holidaymakers are racing to return to the UK, with new quarantine restrictions coming into force from Saturday.
The Netherlands is one of the countries to fall under the 14-day isolation requirement, which begins at 04:00 BST.
BBC journalist Pia Harold made a video diary as her family had to cut short their holiday to return to the UK.
14 Aug 2020
