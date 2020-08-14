Belarus 'uniform shame' becomes viral protest
Video

A new social media trend has taken off in Belarus: men destroying their military or police uniforms.

In clips they say they are ashamed to be linked to the security forces cracking down hard on protesters.

For days there have been mass protests against the re-election of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

  • 14 Aug 2020
