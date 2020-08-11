Violent clashes in Belarus protests
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Beatings and cries for help amid Belarus unrest

Belarus has seen a second night of violence and protests as police crack down on demonstrators.

This follows the results of Sunday's election where authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko won 80% of the vote.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Aug 2020