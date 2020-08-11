Second night of arrests and violence in Belarus

Media player
Belarus election: A second night of violence and protests
Police in Belarus were seen beating demonstrators and bundling people into vans in a second night of violence linked to protests over Sunday's election result.
The authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko won 80% of the vote, but a lack of scrutiny - no observers were present - has led to allegations of widespread vote-rigging in the poll.
11 Aug 2020
