Second night of arrests and violence in Belarus
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Belarus election: A second night of violence and protests

Police in Belarus were seen beating demonstrators and bundling people into vans in a second night of violence linked to protests over Sunday's election result.

The authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko won 80% of the vote, but a lack of scrutiny - no observers were present - has led to allegations of widespread vote-rigging in the poll.

  • 11 Aug 2020
Go to next video: 'Not one life is worth what is happening now'