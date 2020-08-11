'Not one life is worth what is happening now'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Belarus election: 'Not one life is worth what is happening now'

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has addressed supporters in a recorded message, before fleeing to neighbouring Lithuania in fear of her children's safety.

Ms Tikhanovskaya's departure came after she disputed recent election results, claiming they were rigged.

  • 11 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Belarus TV shows arrest of 'Russian mercenaries'