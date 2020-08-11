Media player
Belarus election: 'Not one life is worth what is happening now'
Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has addressed supporters in a recorded message, before fleeing to neighbouring Lithuania in fear of her children's safety.
Ms Tikhanovskaya's departure came after she disputed recent election results, claiming they were rigged.
11 Aug 2020
