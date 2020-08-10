Berlin pupils start school with hand-cleansing
The new school year has begun in Germany with hand hygiene to protect against coronavirus.

In Berlin students at the Graues Kloster private school are wearing masks in classrooms and corridors.

But this rule is not being applied in all German schools.

Mask-wearing and social distancing are being hotly debated, even as classes resume.

