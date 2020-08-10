Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Berlin pupils start school with hand-cleansing
The new school year has begun in Germany with hand hygiene to protect against coronavirus.
In Berlin students at the Graues Kloster private school are wearing masks in classrooms and corridors.
But this rule is not being applied in all German schools.
Mask-wearing and social distancing are being hotly debated, even as classes resume.
-
10 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-53728946/coronavirus-berlin-pupils-start-school-with-hand-cleansingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window