Coronavirus: Does your mask need an upgrade?

French designer Anne Sophie Cochevelou has been designing extravagant face coverings from her London home since lockdown, adorning them with anything she can find, from Barbies to Pokemon toys.

She says the disposable surgical mask can make people anxious, and wants to inspire people to get more fun and creative with their masks.

  • 11 Aug 2020
