Rubber bullets fired at protesters after Belarus election
Police in Belarus have responded with violence as thousand of demonstrators took to the streets to protest Sunday's election, with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko set to claim another victory, according to pro-government election polls.

Eyewitnesses say police in Minsk used stun grenades and fired rubber bullets into the crowd, injuring a number of protesters.

  • 09 Aug 2020
