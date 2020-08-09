Rubber bullets fired at protesters after Belarus election

Media player
Belarus election: Rubber bullets fired at anti-government protesters
Police in Belarus have responded with violence as thousand of demonstrators took to the streets to protest Sunday's election, with incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko set to claim another victory, according to pro-government election polls.
Eyewitnesses say police in Minsk used stun grenades and fired rubber bullets into the crowd, injuring a number of protesters.
Read more:How protests shook up Belarus presidential election
