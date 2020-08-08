Media player
'No sign of surveillance' as migrants flee France
A BBC team has filmed migrants setting off to sea from a harbour town 20 miles east of Calais in France.
Reporter Gavin Lee says a baby was reportedly among them – and that there was no sign of the authorities.
But French police say they are catching more migrants attempting to cross to the UK by sea than ever before.
Read more: UK to urge France to crack down on migrants
08 Aug 2020
