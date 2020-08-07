Media player
Belarus in surprising presidential election battle
Belarusians are heading to the polls to elect their president in an unusually dramatic and hotly-contested vote.
What was widely anticipated to be a smooth re-election ride for authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has turned into a full-on political competition, marked by the biggest opposition protests for a decade and mass detentions.
Video produced by Tatiana Kyryliuk
07 Aug 2020
