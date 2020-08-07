Belarus election: Europe's longest-serving ruler under fire
Belarus in surprising presidential election battle

Belarusians are heading to the polls to elect their president in an unusually dramatic and hotly-contested vote.

What was widely anticipated to be a smooth re-election ride for authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko has turned into a full-on political competition, marked by the biggest opposition protests for a decade and mass detentions.

