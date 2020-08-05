Posing tourist breaks 19th Century sculpture

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tourist posing for photo breaks 19th Century Antonio Canova sculpture
A tourist has accidentally broken the toes of a historic artwork in a museum in Italy, while posing for a photograph.
The plaster model by Italian sculptor Antonio Canova is on display at the Gypsotheca Antonio Canova museum in northern Italy.
The marble version of the artwork is housed in the Galleria Borghese in Rome.
-
05 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-53665860/tourist-posing-for-photo-breaks-19th-century-antonio-canova-sculptureRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window