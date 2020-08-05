Posing tourist breaks 19th Century sculpture
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tourist posing for photo breaks 19th Century Antonio Canova sculpture

A tourist has accidentally broken the toes of a historic artwork in a museum in Italy, while posing for a photograph.

The plaster model by Italian sculptor Antonio Canova is on display at the Gypsotheca Antonio Canova museum in northern Italy.

The marble version of the artwork is housed in the Galleria Borghese in Rome.

  • 05 Aug 2020
Go to next video: Virtual guide to 'Covid-safe' galleries