New Genoa bridge 'like a white vessel'

Genoa bridge 'like a white vessel crossing the valley'
It is almost two years since Genoa’s Morandi Bridge, named after the engineer Riccardo Morandi who designed it, collapsed, killing 43 people.
The Italian city is preparing to inaugurate its replacement, created by the international architect Renzo Piano, a native of Genoa. He’s been speaking to The BBC's Italy correspondent Mark Lowen.
Camera: Francesco Tosto
Producers: Julian Miglierini, Gillian Hazell
03 Aug 2020
