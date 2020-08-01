German 'Day of Freedom' challenges virus curbs

Video

Several thousand people have been marching through Berlin, in protest against Germany's coronavirus restrictions.

They say the measures, including the wearing of facemasks, violate their rights and freedoms.

Many protesters carried banners, with slogans such as "My health, my decision" or "We are loud because you steal our freedom". Some were heard singing the words "We are free people", to the tune of Queen's anthem We Will Rock You.

Germany has been less badly affected by the pandemic than some European countries, but cases are starting to rise again and some restrictions remain in place.