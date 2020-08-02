Tracking Covid-19 in the sewers

Media player
Coronavirus: Tracking new outbreaks in the sewers
Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Spain. Around 15,000 new cases of the disease have been reported in the past week. In the city of Valencia a team of engineers and scientists are going into the sewer network in an attempt to find out where outbreaks are likely to spring up next.
02 Aug 2020
