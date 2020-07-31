Media player
Belarus TV shows arrest of 'Russian mercenaries'
Belarus police arrested 32 Russians at a sanatorium, alleged to be members of the Wagner mercenary group.
State channel Belaruskaja Tele-Radio showed the arrests, near the capital Minsk, on 29 July.
Russia denies any links to the group - but wants Belarus to explain its actions.
Tensions are high as Belarus heads for a presidential election on 9 August.
31 Jul 2020
