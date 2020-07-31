Belarus TV shows arrest of 'Russian mercenaries'
Belarus police arrested 32 Russians at a sanatorium, alleged to be members of the Wagner mercenary group.

State channel Belaruskaja Tele-Radio showed the arrests, near the capital Minsk, on 29 July.

Russia denies any links to the group - but wants Belarus to explain its actions.

Tensions are high as Belarus heads for a presidential election on 9 August.

