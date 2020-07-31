Brits, battered Balearic businesses and food banks
Video

Coronavirus: Brits, battered Balearic businesses and food banks

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Spanish island of Ibiza hard, with much of its clubbing industry forced to close down.

British ex-pat businessman Luke Peppe talks about the impact of the slump in tourism and why he's founded the Ibiza Food Bank project.

Produced by Katy Hastings and Paul Riseley

