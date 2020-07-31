Media player
Coronavirus: Brits, battered Balearic businesses and food banks
The coronavirus pandemic has hit the Spanish island of Ibiza hard, with much of its clubbing industry forced to close down.
British ex-pat businessman Luke Peppe talks about the impact of the slump in tourism and why he's founded the Ibiza Food Bank project.
Produced by Katy Hastings and Paul Riseley
31 Jul 2020
